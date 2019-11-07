Saif Ali Khan says he earned back Pataudi Palace with money made from films!

Saif Ali Khan also talked about being raised in the city of Bombay, Now Mumbai.

Despite Saif Ali Khan being often quoted as ‘Nawab’ the actor revealed that he had to buy back Pataudi Palace from a hotel chain it was rented to after the death of his father Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. The actor is enjoying the success of his series Sacred Games 2 available on Netflix.

The actor told Mid-day about how he earned back Pataudi Palace. He said that he wishes to dispel notions of inheritance. He explained that after the death of his father, the palace was rented to Neemrana Hotels. The hotel was run by Amar Nath and Francis Wacziarg. Francis later passed away. He’d told the actor that if he ever wished to take it back he could tell him. He eventually did after which they held a conference and agreed to give him the hotel for loads of money. He then earned the same by the money he got from doing movies.

The actor also talked about being raised in the city of Bombay, now Mumbai. He talked about living in his Carmichael flat there. His father had finished his cricketing career and his mother Sharmila Tagore felt he was bunking responsibilities. She had gotten old and they then left to live in Delhi with her.

Saif’s new film will be his first historical setting titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His character’s poster was revealed by Ajay Devgn with the caption “Might that cut deeper than a sword…” . It is directed by Om Raut and he will play Uday Bhan in the film.

His next film Jawaani Jaaneman has also finished being shot. It will star Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala , Tabu and Kubra Sait. It will hit theaters by the end of this month.