Saif Ali Khan grateful for OTT platforms, picks Sacred Games over Tandav as his favourite web series

Actor Saif Ali Khan was among the first big-name stars to experiment with OTT platforms. Even during the pandemic, his films and web shows released on OTT platforms. And the actor expressed his gratitude to streaming services for keeping the industry running when theatres were forced shut, The Indian Express reported.

However, with the economy reopening, Saif wants to tread with caution. The actor said they were lucky they had a job. Theatres are shut, but actors are fortunate to have OTT platforms, he said.

Saif said about returning to sets that it was a pain to interact with people with or without a mask. He said the virus was airborne and they were shooting without a mask in air-conditioned spaces with 150 crew members, which made him feel uncomfortable and exposed.

When asked if he thought theatres would completely bounce back, Saif said no one knew for sure. He said was not going to go to theatres for a while, adding that crowded interactions would take time to come back.

Saif added that people went to theatres for several reasons, and films were not the only one. However, he added that it was not worth going to theatres now and nobody was going.

Asked to choose between his two OTT releases — Tandav and Sacred Games — Saif chose the latter, his first outing on streaming platforms. He said it was a difficult choice because he enjoyed Tandav a lot. It is tough to choose between the two, but Saif said choosing Sacred Games was an instinctive response.

Saif said he thought the canvas of Sacred Games was a little wider and psychologically deeper, and more real.

The son of former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif trained in cricket as a youngster before being bit by the acting bug. When asked if he would choose cricket if he could turn the clock back, Saif said he was a better actor than a cricketer and that was not going to change if he went back in time.

Last seen in Bhoot Police, Saif is currently shooting Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is also in the pipeline for the actor.