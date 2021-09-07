Saif Ali Khan calls out online trolls, says social media anonymity dangerous

Saif also said there was something dangerous about social media. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Actor Saif Ali Khan has called out Internet trolls for their vicious social media behaviour and spewing hate online. Both Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor have dealt with vitriol online for their children’s names — Taimur and Jeh.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Saif said he did not read troll comments any longer, adding that it helped him focus. The actor said reading comments could become addictive. He said he could Google himself and see what was being written about him and if he didn’t like something it would spoil his mood.

It was then that Kareena asked him to stop.

Saif also said there was something dangerous about social media. People used the anonymity to throw around violence.

The Sacred Games star shares Taimur and Jeh with Kareena. The two have become social media darlings, but their parents keep getting hate online for their names. While Taimur is a favourite for the paparazzi, the star couple has been careful about exposing Jeh to the limelight and prefers to blur out his face on social media.

Speaking about his sons’ paparazzi exposure, Saif recently said that they couldn’t hide. The paparazzi know who they are. While the actor said he wanted his children to have a normal life, it was not a big deal or an invasion of privacy.

When asked about his re-purchase of Pataudi Palace, Saif said he just cleared a lease.

While money hasn’t always been easy for him, Saif recognises the privilege he has and doesn’t compare himself with less fortunate ones.

He had said in an earlier interview that his father, former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, had leased the property out to Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg to run a hotel. His mother, actor Sharmila Tagore, had a cottage at the palace where she was comfortable. Saif had said the financial arrangement was fair, but he didn’t have to buy it back as he already owned it.” Saif wrapped up the lease after his father’s death in 2011.

Saif will next be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police.