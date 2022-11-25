Sai Tamhankar, Sanya Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar – Actors that have broken stereotypes through their characters

Bollywood isn’t always kind to newcomers and rarely to those to deter from the long beaten path but here are 3 actresses that shattered the Bollywood stereotype and became the most revered and sought after actresses. Today these wonder women are known for their popularity, their performance and their sartorial choices

Sai Tamhankar

The only actress on this list to be popular beyond bollywood too, Sai is canonised across India for having worked in various Indian language film industries. She made her presence felt in Bollywood with Hunterrr and then with Mimi. Her performance is always praised and critically acclaimed and her choice and range of characters is why she is as loved by her audiences She is also one of the very few actresses that has the capacity to nail such a wide range of films and series with such ease and elegance

Sanya Malhotra

Debuting as Babita Kumari in the biographical drama Dangal,Sanya instantly caught the bollywood’s eye. Even though the actress could be, what is called, conventionally pretty, she never has airs of beauty or daintiness that is often a byproduct of the film industry. Instead the actress took up roles that were hard hitting and experimental

Bhumi Pednekar

The actress with the longest filmography in this list, Bhumi Pednekar is proof that you don’t need to be stuck in a stereotype to be popular. The actress started strong with Dum laga ke haisha and has only moved up since. Each character she has since chosen is loud, witty and unabashed; everything you would associate with a heroine and yet she brings grace and beauty to all her performances.