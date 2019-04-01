Sai Pallavi photo in Kerala kasavu saree goes viral

Following the success of ‘Premam’, Sai Pallavi’s debut in Tamil cinema was inevitable.

For Keralites worldwide, the festival of Vishu is what makes the month of April a very special one. This year, actress Sai Pallavi’s ‘Vishu’ look on Instagram has mesmerised Malayalis and fans of the “Premam” actress across the globe. The actress took to Facebook and Instagram to share her latest ‘Vishu’ look, sporting the traditional ‘kasavu saree’ attire.

Sai Pallavi’s debut Malayalam film ‘Premam’ was a blockbuster hit, with Nivin Pauly playing the lead role. Her role, though brief, won the hearts of Malayalis across the globe, and her name in the movie ‘Malare’ became synonymous with ‘Premam’ itself – i.e. love. The on-screen couple’s hit song in the film “Malare” remains one of the most popular romantic duets in Malayalam cinema.

Fans may remember that Sai Pallavi’s ‘kasavu saree’ look in the song had conquered the hearts of Keralites. This Vishu, the ‘Premam’ actress has once again reached out to her Malayali fans worldwide with her recent photo in the traditional Kerala saree.

Following the success of ‘Premam’, Sai Pallavi’s debut in Tamil cinema was inevitable. Now, the ‘Premam’ actresses are one of the leading heroines of the Tamil film industry. The makers of her next film “Athiran” plan to dub her upcoming movie in two languages, namely Tamil and Telugu.

“Athiran” is one of the most awaited films in the southern film industry. Given that Faahadh Faasil is one of the most popular actors in Malayalam cinema, the actor’s on-screen pairing with Sai Pallavi for the first time is bound to create waves at the box office. Fans of both actors can look forward to seeing them on screen as hero and heroine.

Interestingly, Malayalam cinema’s superstar Mohanlal unveiled the poster and first look of Faahadh-Sai Pallavi starrer.

“Athiran” also stars Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj and Renji Panicker.

The film is expected to release in the month of April itself and therefore, Sai Pallavi’s ‘Vishu’ look that has now taken the Internet is also urging fans to remember that her upcoming movie is slated for release during the festive month.