Sai Pallavi issues clarification post controversy; says all lives are equal and important

Actor Sai Pallavi has come out with a clarification after her controversial statements on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s. The actor had earlier expressed her concerns over violence in the name of religion and said that while the mass migration was off-base, so was cow vigilantism.

Sai Pallavi later shared a video on Instagram, justifying her statements. She said that it was disturbing to see people justifying mob lynching. “I don’t think any of us has the right to take anybody’s life. Being a medical student, I believe that all lives are equal and important. I hope that the day does not come when a child is born and he/she is scared of his/her identity. I pray we are not moving towards that,” Pallavi said. She also said that she felt alone and conflicted during this controversy as she kept wondering what she did wrong.

She further added that she always speaks in a neutral manner. During an interview, she was asked if she is a supporter of the left or right-wing in her personal life, to which she responded by saying that she is neutral and doesn’t take sides. “We need to be good human beings first before identifying ourselves with our beliefs,” she said.

Further, she said, she was disturbed by the film, ‘The Kashmiri Files” as she saw how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at that time. Pallavi in her video which sparked controversy had said, “If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, recently, a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents? We need to be good human beings first. The violence of such kind is a sin.”