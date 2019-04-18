Sai Pallavi endorsement deal: Maari 2 actress turns down a fairness cream ad worth Rs 2 crore

Following the success of ‘Premam’, Sai Pallavi’s debut in Tamil cinema was inevitable.

Popular Tamil actress Sai Pallavi was in reports for dating director Vijay. The reports spread like a wildfire and soon Madrasapattinam director opened up about it and called it just another rumor and even said how he wants to focus only on his work. Well, after her rumored love life, now it is her professional choice that is turning heads.

The 26-year-old actress is making news for turning down an offer of whopping Rs 2 crore from a fairness cream brand. As per the reports, the popular fairness brand approached Sai Pallavi for endorsing the deal. Even after paying the hefty sum of Rs 2 crore, the actress has reportedly rejected their proposal.

Not just social media handle but she even doesn’t wear makeup in her films. The actress decided that it would be against her policy to endorse a fairness cream.

Sai Pallavi had earlier said, “I don’t endorse beauty products. You need to be confident about who you are and your skin color.”

Sai, reportedly, refused to endorse the brand because she barely uses cosmetics. The actor is known for using minimum makeup on-screen and even flaunting her non-perfect skin unabashedly.

Sai, who made her acting debut with 2015 film Premam, has in her films kept her look real and natural, even if it meant showing off her pimples and acne.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Malayalam film Athiran which received mixed reviews from her fans as well as from the critics. While her film Selvaraghavan’s NGK alongside Suriya and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam is waiting for the release.

Way to go, Sai Pallavi! The Maari 2 actress has definitely set a huge example for her fans by rejecting this offer and we hope more and more artists choose to go the same way!