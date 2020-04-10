Sad news! Shyam Sundar Kalani, who acted in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passes away; tributes pour in

Updated: April 10, 2020 1:06:04 PM

Viewers have also expressed their condolences on Twitter and Facebook over the demise of Shyam Sundar Kalani.

Shyam Sunder's acting debut began with Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' series on DD National.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan: Sad news! Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who portrayed the roles of Sugreeva and Bali in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’, has passed away, IE reported. Arun Govil, who had portrayed the much adored role of ‘Lord Ram’ in India’s popular Ramayan serial, had worked with Shyam Sundar Kalani. The two actors had shared screen space in the DD classic television show and expressed sadness on the demise of the actor. He referred to Shyam Sundar as ‘a gentleman’ and as a ‘very fine person’.

Tributes are continuing to pour in across social media platforms. Sunil Lahri, who had played the role of Lakshman, expressed his condolences on the demise of his colleague on Twitter. Viewers have also expressed their condolences on Twitter and Facebook over the demise of Shyam Sundar Kalani.

Shyam Sunder’s acting debut began with Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ series on DD National. He also essayed the role of ‘Bheem’ in Mahabharat serial. While he has acted in few films such as ‘Heer Ranjha’ and Trimurti, the actor is most remembered for his role in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.

As most of you already know, Ramanand Sagar’s iconic TV serial ‘Ramayan’ is being telecast again from March 28, 2020 and has clinched record breaking numbers in terms of viewership. Given the lockdown situation across the country, there has been increased interest in watching old popular TV serials. Undoubtedly, it is now established that Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ remains a huge favourite. When it was first launched by Doordarshan, it turned out to become one of the most popular Indian serials within the country and outside India as well. Notably, many nostalgic tweets and social media posts continue to show that the ‘Ramayan’ continues to be a much loved serial with Indian viewers.

