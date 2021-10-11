Sad day for Malayalam cinema! Legendary actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73

Nedumudi Venu was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Veteran actor and renowned theatre personality Nedumudi Venu passes away, marking a sad day for the Malayalam cinema industry! The 73 year old legendary actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on October 11, after having been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Renowned film personalities shared touching tributes to the veteran actor. Terming the actor’s work in the field of cinema as ‘research material’ for generations to come, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to share tributes to the legend. Kaniha on Facebook shared that the simplest lessons that Nedumudi Venu taught her about craft and life will stay with her forever and that she will always cherish the lovely memories created with the legend. Ramya Nambessan on Facebook shared a tribute that conveyed, “Legends are immortal.” The actor went on to write that legends guide others through their work and that she had a great opportunity to share screen space with Nedumudi Venu.

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

The veteran Malayalam actor had been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. After having recovered earlier from COVID-19, he developed uneasiness on October 10, and was thereafter admitted to the hospital’s ICU.

Having acted in more than 500 films, Nedumudi Venu’s presence has redefined the scope and ambit of some of the finest character roles in Malayalam cinema. The veteran actor has also acted in some Tamilm films.

A winner of three National Film Awards as well as six Kerala State Film Awards, Nedumudi Venu is known as one of the stalwarts of the Malayalam film industry through his contribution to cinema. The early 80s saw the actor in leading roles, after which he took up several character roles in notable films.

Iconic films in which the veteran actor portrayed notable and varied roles include Yavanika, Poochakoru Mookuthi, His Highness Abdullah, Bharatham, Thenmavin Kombathu, Manichitrathaazhu, Devasuram, Pavithram, Ishtam, Oppam, North 24 Kaatham, among others.

A gifted Mridangam player, folk music singer and artist, Nedumudi Venu will forever remain etched in the hearts of all those who enjoy watching good cinema.