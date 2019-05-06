Sacred Games 2 release date: Pankaj Tripathi holds the clues as Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey join the cast

The makers of popular Netflix series Sacred Games have released a new video and it shows Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey will be part of the new season. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the show stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Based on Vikram Chandra\u2019s 2006 novel of the same name, Sacred Games follows the quest of cop Sartaj Singh (Saif) to save Mumbai from a possible nuclear attack after a warning by gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin) before his death. Pankaj Tripathi, who played the small but important part of Guruji in the first season, seems to be at the heart of the new season. Sacred Games season 2 will have Kalki as Batya, and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan. As per an official release, 'The brand-new season promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, passion, crime, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai\u2019s underbelly with these new characters.' The video opens with the question: \u2018Is Khel ka baap Kaun?\u2019 It goes on to show Saif, Nawaz, Kalki, Ranbir and Pankaj in that sequence. While everyone else stands on the side of the frame with the thematic mandala design in the center, Pankaj sits confidently in the center, with the design of the mandala behind his head. READ:\u00a0Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday darshan for fans at Jalsa, says 'nothing to worry' SACRED GAMES TWEET VIDEO: Iss khel ka asli baap kaun? pic.twitter.com\/epvUzWm4OL \u2014 Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) May 6, 2019 The second season is shot across Cape Town, Mombasa, and Johannesburg which is tentatively scheduled to air in a few months. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be back as police officer Sartaj Singh in the second season of Sacred Games while Nawazuddin will reprise his role as Ganesh Gaitonde. However, the most interesting part will be to see Gaitonde's mentor Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) in season 2. Guruji was introduced in the first season as Gaitonde's third father, who will play a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season.