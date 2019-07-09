Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix releases trailer teased with release date

Sacred Games Season 2 trailer that was released by Netflix of Tuesday (Image: Netflix)

Sacred Games Season 2: After the humongous success of Season 1, the wait for the next season of Netflix’s famous web series, Sacred Games is over. Netflix in a trailer of Sacred Games Season 2, teased the audience that Season 2 will be available on Netflix on August, 15th. Sacred Game featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi Sacred game is one of the most anticipated Indian web series.

The trailer that was released by Netflix of Tuesday, familiar faces from the last season can be seen. The trailer consists of a lot of thrilling and blood-filled action and the vibe of first season’s dark humour. The 2 minutes 10-second long trailer has received more than 2.3 lakh views and has been liked by more than 28 thousand people in just one hour of its release.

The web series consists of extreme violence and has objectified women at many instances in its season one and received criticism but did not receive hype like the misogynistic remarks over Kabir Singh. The season 2 trailer, includes some new faces like. The trailer depicts glances of actors Ranvir Shorey and Kalki Koechlin and suggests that they have joined the cast.

The official Twitter account of Netflix, on the release of Sacred Games Season 2 trailer tweeted that mark your calendar friends the season 2 of Sacred games is coming. The twitter handle used a tinch of Mumbai’s local language and wrote, ” Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. Sacred Games 2 ka release date ayela hai!” which consists

Calendar nikalo bhaiyo aur behno. #SacredGames2 ka release date ayela hai!https://t.co/zQLxJ1q4Yd — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 9, 2019

It is clear from the trailer that the story of season 2 will too proceed in two timelines as it did in season 1. And it is expected that the mystery of saving the city of Mumbai by the character ‘Guruji’ which is played by Pankaj Tripathi will be revealed this season.

Experts said that season 1 of Sacred Games changed the whole definition of Web Series in India as it achieved a successful position in the web business with good numbers for Netflix. It set a benchmark for the other web series platform in terms of content and business. The series is being directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan this year and Vikramaditya Motwane serves as the showrunner.

The web series is based on Vikram Chandra book ‘Sacred Games’ and content of the web series is written by an excellent team of writers including Varun Grover.

Season 1 received a lot of appreciation for the trendsetting content, excellent performances, amazing writing, and proper direction. The music also attracted a lot of love for the audience. The trailer though gives a hope that this season will serve upon expectation.