Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to actor-thespian Tom Alter on his fourth death anniversary– here’s what he wrote

The living sports legend Sachin Tendulkar was only 15 when actor-thespian Tom Alter (who was a sports enthusiast himself) interviewed him. On Wednesday, it was Tom Alter’s fourth death anniversary. Sports legend Sachin Tendulkar himself remembered Tom and paid tribute while sharing a post on Twitter. Posting a picture of Tom and himself from the very first interview, Sachin wrote, “It is because of this interview, I met a true sports lover and a nice human being. RIP Tom Aler. You shall live in our hearts forever”. The tweet received 33k likes followed by 4,015 retweets and 77 quote tweets.

On Tom Alter’s fourth death anniversary, we take you back to 1989 when Sachin Tendulkar was interviewed by Tom Alter in one of the rare videos. In the video, Tom Alter asks Sachin Tendulkar if he gets tired now of back to back interviews? Alter shoots another question asking whether, “you will be happy if you got selected for West Indies or you are going to wait for a few more years before going for it? Sachin replied, keeping his answers short, “This is just a beginning, I think”. To this, Tom replied, “It is part of being a star in the field of cricket”. Sachin was then asked if he preferred fast bowlers, to which he nodded and said, “Yes. The ball then comes straight to the bat”. This interview goes back to January 19, 1989 Mumbai.

Tom Alter: Life, achievements, cause of death

Tom Alter’s death was announced by his son Jamie Alter when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 skin cancer in early September 2017. Tom Alter was born in India but has American roots. He was an FTII graduate and got his first break in Dev Anand starrer Saheb Bahadur (1977). The movie was directed by Chetan Anand. Tom Alter also played significant roles in movies like Gandhi, Ashiqui, Parinda, Kranti among others. He was also given Padma Shri award and is also remembered for his TV appearances in popular shows like Junoon, Betaal Pachisi among others.