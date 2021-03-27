Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan to Paresh Rawal: Top celebrities hit by second wave of Covid-19

Tendulkar in a tweet revealed that he had been regularly testing himself and his test appeared positive this time.

The severity and increase in the infection rate during the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus in india is such that it has hit a number of celebrities in the last few days. The most recent cases of celebrities who have contracted the virus include former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar, who revealed this morning that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Tendulkar in a tweet revealed that he had been regularly testing himself and his test appeared positive this time. Tendulkar also said that he also had minor symptoms of the disease and he has put himself under self isolation.

In another significant development, versatile actor Paresh Rawal yesterday took to twitter sharing that he has contracted the virus. Rawal wrote that unfortunately he has tested positive for Coronavirus and requested everyone who may have come in touch with him in the last few days to get tested for the disease.

Other celebrities who have contracted the virus recently in the second Coronavirus wave include actors Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Kartik Aryan among others.

Model and actor Milind Soman when announced the development, many of his fans expressed disbelief over him contracting the disease despite following an extremely healthy regimen. Madhavan who played the role of Farhan in Raju Hirani directed 3 Idiots wrote on twitter that Farhan has to follow Rancho, referring to Aamir Khan who had earlier tested positive for the disease. Bajpayee, Aryan and one of Bollywood’s most successful directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali also caught the disease in the second wave of Coronavirus