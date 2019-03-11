Sabarimala temple reopens with new gold plated door, actor Jayaram lights ‘bhadra deepam’

On March 11, the Sabarimala temple has opened for the 11-day monthly pooja. Thereafter, the hill shrine will remain closed from March 21.

For Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala temple this week, a glorious sight awaits them! They can now feast their eyes on the new gold-plated door that the shrine has opened with for the 11-day monthly poojas. According to news reports, actor Jayaram walked along with hundreds of devotees who were following the chariot carrying the new gold door.

The golden door was first brought to Elampally Dharmasasta Temple, from where it was taken in a procession all the way up to the Sabarimala temple on March 10. Along with the devotees, the popular actor chanted “Sharanam Ayyappa’ and participated in the gold door ‘samarpana ghosha yatra’.

It is a group of Ayyappa devotees led by Unni Namboodiri, who met the expenses for the new gold door, as an offering to the deity of Sabarimala temple.

A dedication ceremony of the new gold door was accompanied by an inaugural meeting inaugurated by the Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, followed by 50-year-old actor Jayaram lighting the ‘bhadra deepam’ as part of the traditional ceremony of lighting the lamp. Eminent and well-known personalities from different walks of life took part in the ceremony.

Also Read: Salman Khan makes Dabangg entry at Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s wedding; don’t miss this video

Joining ranks with many actors and celebrities from the southern film industry, actor Jayaram is known to frequently offer prayers at the hill shrine.

During one of his earlier visits to the temple, actor Jayaram had shared that his son Kalidas undertook the pilgrimage to Sabarimala as ‘kanni Ayyappan’ when he was studying in class 7.

Facebooks’s Post:



Sabarimala’s sacred new gold door is made of the best quality teak wood and it has been plated with at least four kilos of gold, over and above the intricate engraving and embossing work on it with copper. The new door has now replaced the old one which had reportedly developed tiny cracks, following which it became necessary to replace it. Earlier local news reports of a ‘devaprashnam’ had also indicated that a new door is needed to replace the old door.

On March 11, the Sabarimala temple has opened for the 11-day monthly pooja. Thereafter, the hill shrine will remain closed from March 21.