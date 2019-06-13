Saaho teaser released: Prabhas shines in the action thriller

Set to release on Independence Day, Saaho has captured the attention of movie-goers well in advance with its teaser. The upcoming action thriller stars Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The project marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry and Prabhas' return after a short gap. The ninety-second teaser is jam-packed with action sequences ranging from high-speed car chases to fighting scenes in a desert. The stunts shown in the teaser are quite impressive and even Shraddha Kapoor's character is seen lending support here. Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood projects like Mission Impossible, Transformers, and Die-Hard, has supervised the action choreography for the film. The visual effects appear to be well executed and promising. Some brief underwater shots also feature in the teaser. The music with its dramatic undertone binds all the features in a seamless progression. Watch Saaho Teaser The highlight of the Saaho teaser is the new avatar of Prabhas. Previously seen in the role of a King and royal prince, Prabhas takes up a cool and suave action-hero image in Saaho. The reaction of the audience to this new look will definitely be noteworthy. Though Saaho teaser does not offer much detail about the plot or story of the upcoming film, a romance between Prabhas and Shraddha's characters is well-hinted. Other actors that appear in the teaser are Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vennela Kishore. A special feature of the film is the multilingual aspect; it is being shot in three different languages simultaneously (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi). Produced by V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy alongside Bhushan Kumar, the film has an estimated budget of Rs. 300 crore. Written and directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the film is gaining a strong social media presence with people commenting and tweeting about the teaser. Overall, the film promises to be a high-powered action drama.