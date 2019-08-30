Saaho review: Prabhas-starrer upsets top film critics, receives poor rating

Saaho triggered a lot of anticipation but failed due to several reasons.

Saaho: Looking out on social media and among friends for their Saaho reviews? Brace yourselves! The Prabhas starrer did not perform as per expectation and received very bad reviews from the top film critics of Bollywood. The high-budgeted octane-action thriller was termed as a disappointment. The film triggered a lot of anticipation but failed due to several reasons. Saaho reportedly has a huge budget of Rs 350 crore and was in production since 2017. The film was shot on IMAX camera and featured some prominent names. Also, the film was simultaneously released in four languages across the country. The makers of Saaho had hired some prominent international crew to make the action sequences more thrilling. However, the kind of feedback that is being given by the best reviewers of the industry to the movie, tells a different story altogether. Despite having a sufficient budget and availability of all the desired resources it seems as if Sujeeth has done a quite a big blunder on Box Office.

Here are a few feedback and review ratings from prominent film critics:

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh in his One Word Review of Saaho termed the film ‘Unbearable’ in a tweet.

He wrote, ” #OneWordReview #Saaho: UNBEARABLE.” The critic gave the movie a rating of one and a half star. Taran further stated that “Saaho is a colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity. The movie has a weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction. #SaahoReview”

A one and a half star from Taran Adarsh is quite a low rating as he is known for his generous review and apt rating.

Sumit Kadel seemed highly disappointed from Saaho. The film trade analyst and critic termed Saaho as “The Biggest Disappointment of 2019.” He added that the only plus of the movie is the screen presence of Prabhas.

Sumit Kadel in a tweet stated that “Saaho is full of disappointments. The film is filled with bad performances of too many characters. In addition to that, it has Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay, mediocre action, terrible direction and so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk.”

In another tweet, Sumit Kadel wrote, “It would be a researching subject for all the trade analysts to figure out? Rs 350 crore budget spent on what? Pathetic VFX in the entire film. Saaho is a Torture of Highest proportion.”

The critic gave the movie a one-star rating. Such a poor rating from Sumit Kadel is a huge disappointment for Saaho.

The film was being speculated to open very big, but with such disappointed critics, the Box office performance of Saaho seems to be woeful. Chances are that the weekend may see a different trend across the country and spell hope for the film at the box office.