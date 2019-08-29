Saaho review: Prabhas-starrer is a full-on mass entertainer, says UAE censor board member

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is releasing at Box office on August 30.

Saaho Review: It looks like Saaho, the big release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is prepared to ring a big box office bell with its opening on August 30. The film which has been directed by Sujeeth received a whole lot of praises from the censor board member of UAE ‘Umair Sandhu’, who in his tweets shared his views about the Rs 350 crore film. Saaho has already attracted a lot of attention as it was produced with IMAX camera delivering advance graphic, has international crew members, Contains well-choreographed action sequences and a supermassive budget. Earlier, the film was set to release on August 15, but its release was postponed as it clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

Umair Sandhu in his tweet wrote, “Here’s the first review of Saaho from UAE Censor Board! The movie is for the audience who is looking for high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, melodious music. Also for the people who love masala movies, Saaho should be the weekend-pick. Prabhas is India biggest star now.”

The UAE Censor Board member seemed to shower lots of praise on the male lead Prabhas. Umair in another tweet wrote “Prabhas makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. Prabhas plays the perfect Pan-India hero in this film, who can act effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences and this fact cannot be denied.”

Umair accredited the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the film to the action sequences. In his First Review of Saaho, the UAE Censor Board further wrote, “The chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is Hot. They gave outstanding performances. Action stunts are the USP of film. Standing-ovation stunts by Prabhas. Racy Screenplay and clap worthy dialogues. The film is a full-on Mass-Entertainer.”

The multi-lingual film marks the debut of Shraddha Kapoor in Tollywood (Telugu Film Industry) and Prabhas in Bollywood (Hindi Film Industry). The movie will be releasing simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 30 itself.