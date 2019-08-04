Saaho: Prabhas, Badshah and Jacqueline to burn the dance floor in new song

As of now two songs of the movie has been released and features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho Songs: The upcoming film of the Bahubali actor Prabhas, is back in the news with speculation of a news song featuring Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. Saaho which was earlier set to release on August 15, will now release on August 30. As of now two songs of the movie have been released and feature Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

According to a report published in Indianexpress.com, a new song is set to release and will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Badshah and Prabhas. T-Series headed Bhusan Kumar in a talk with Indianexpress.com mentioned that “There are some great songs in Saaho, among them one is a song featuring Prabhas with Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah in a guest appearance. This one is a good song. I have been creatively involved with all of these songs and all the songs of the album are great.”

The two songs of Saaho that have released have done quite well. The song ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ which features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor dancing in a club has bagged 52 million views on YouTube and the other song ‘Enni Soni’ which was published on YouTube by T-series on Friday, August 2, was trending on the video-sharing platform and had bagged 2.2 million views by the evening of Friday. Notably, Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar are the singer of Enni Soni and has been shot in a scenic background and with a section of the song having a hip hop music and dance element in the video. The multi-lingual film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The movie, Saaho, has been in the production phase for more than two years and has an estimated budget of Rs 300 core. The movie has been written and directed by Sujeeth and is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The movie also has characters played by actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma, other than Prabhas in the Lead role and Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.