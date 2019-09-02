Saaho Weekend Box Office: Riding on Prabhas’ ‘Baahubali’ star power, movie sets box office on fire!

Saaho noted a mammoth opening of Rs 24.40 crore on Friday at the box office.

Saaho box office collection weekend: Notwithstanding bad reviews from critics all across, Prabhas-starrer Saaho has shattered box office records over its opening weekend. This is the first time a South Indian star’s movie shot in Hindi has done so well in the North and Eastern regions of the country. After a mammoth opening of Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, third highest in 2019 after Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal, Saaho continued to perform brilliantly at the box office and earned even better than its opening. On Saturday, Saaho collected Rs 25.50 Crore at the box office. On Sunday, it went even higher and collected Rs 29.48 crore making a total weekend collection of Rs 79.08 crore.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Saaho sets Box Office on fire! Shows big gains on Day three. Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend. North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too. Friday Rs 24.40 crore, Saturday Ra 25.20 crore, Sunday 29.48 crore. Total: Rs 79.08 crore Nett BOC. India biz. Hindi version.”

According to media reports, the movie is racing towards Rs 300 crore mark already. On Sunday, the movie’s official Twitter account tweeted that the film has already crossed Rs 205 crore mark at the worldwide box office. “The box-office rampage continues. Saaho collects whopping over Rs 205 crore gross in 2 days worldwide,” it tweeted. Saaho is expected to witness a drop in its business on Monday and on weekdays, especially in North India.

Even though Saaho has opened to big box office numbers, it was trashed by most of the critics. Taran Adarsh called the movie “unbearable” and added that the movie Saaho is a colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity. “Weak story, confusing screenplay and amateur direction,” Adarsh tweeted.

Another film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel called the film “2019’s biggest disappointment”. Kadel said that there are bad performances by too many characters and the film’s story was confusing. “Extremely boring and laughable screenplay with mediocre action and terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk,” Kadel tweeted.