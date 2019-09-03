Saaho box office collection: Prabhas-starrer mocks bad reviews with record shattering run at ticket window!

Saaho: Prabhas starrer has been directed by Sujeeth and noted a huge box office opening.

Saaho box office report: Despite getting disappointing remarks and bad ratings from top critics of the film industry, Prabhas-starrer movie Saaho has mocked everyone with its box office business figures. Saaho, which reportedly had a production budget of Rs 350 crore, has already collected as much as Rs 93.28 crore till Monday for its Hindi version. The movie added Rs 14.20 crore to its collection on Monday. Speculations were being made that Saaho’s business will slow during weekdays, but the trend suggests differently. The Prabhas-starrer became the third-highest box office opener of 2019, after Salman Khan’s film ‘Bharat’ and ISRO’s Mangalyaan mission-based film ‘Mission Mangal’. Saaho got Rs 24.40 crore opening on Friday. The film saw a surge in its business on Saturday and Sunday. With an earning of Rs 25.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday, the business figures of the movie noted an upward trend. The film has used some of the best available technology and crew in the world. Though, Saaho has received very bad remarks from Bollywood film experts.

Movie critic and film business analyst, Taran Adarsh in a Twitter post stated, “Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in some parts of India. Mass centres remain strong. The Tuesday to Thursday business will be crucial for the film. The nett box office collection of Saaho was Rs 93.28 crore after Monday. The film collected Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday, Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday and Rs 14.20 crore on Monday.” The figures mentioned by Taran Adarsh represented the business of Hindi version of the movie in India.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Saaho has raced past Rs 300 crore mark. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Saaho has crossed Rs 300 crore+ gross at the worldwide box office. The Hindi version will cross Rs 100 crore nett today in India.” These are truly impressive figures for Prabhas after the Baahubali series and shows his superstardom is truly here to stay.

Taran Adarsh while comparing the opening weekend box office business figures of Prabhas starrer movie shared interesting data. According to him, the top three opening weekend grosses of Prabhas are Bahubali-2 which collected Rs 128 crore followed by Rs 79.08 crore collection of Saaho and Rs 22.35 crore collection of Baahubali. The figures represented the Indian business of Hindi version of all the aforementioned film.

Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth. Earlier the film received bad remarks from most of the critics. Taran Adarsh in his one-word review on Twitter termed the film as ‘unbearable’ and awarded it a one and a half star rating out of five. He mentioned that the movie is a colossal waste of talent, big money and opportunity. While talking about the performances in the movie, Taran Adarsh said: “Saaho has a weak story, confusing screenplay and the direction is amateur.”

While Sumit Kadel said that “Saaho is the biggest disappointment of 2019.” He gave the movie just a single star rating. “The screen presence of Prabhas is the only plus. The film is full of negatives. The film is full of bad performances, confusing story, extremely boring laughable screenplay, mediocre action, terrible direction and so many bad songs,” Sumit Kadel stated. The critic advised people to watch the film at their own risk.

After Kabir Singh, Saaho is another film which, despite disappointing remarks from critics has gone to become a box office success.