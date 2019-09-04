Saaho box office collection day 5: Prabhas-starrer storms into Rs 100 crore club

Saaho box office: The credit for such a remarkable business was awarded to the Pan-India popularity of Prabhas.

Saaho box office collection: The mega-budget movie featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has made it to the Rs 100 crore club after Tuesday run. The film Saaho, despite receiving disappointing reviews from the top critics of the Indian film industry, saw phenomenal growth on weekend and collected more than 25 crores each on Saturday and Sunday. Saaho’s Hindi version collected almost Rs 80 crore in just 3 days of its release. The film reportedly has a budget of Rs 350 crore and uses some of the best available technologies. It has been shot on IMAX cameras. Also, the makers of Saaho hired some of the best and internationally acclaimed crew members. The film has been directed by Sujeeth.

Film expert and movie business analyst, Taran Adarsh in a tweet wrote, “Saaho drops on Day 5. The mass circuits are contributing to the film’s business. Partial holiday on Day 4 helped the film score in double digits. The movie eyes a Rs 110 crore plus total in its 1st week. Saaho collected Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday, Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday, Rs 14.20 crore on Monday and Rs 9.10 crore on Tuesday. The total business of the Hindi version of the movie after five-day run amounted to Rs 102.38 crore in Nett BOC in India biz.”

The film which opened at the box office with a huge number turned out to be among the top box office openers of 2019. Saaho also emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of Prabhas. Bahubali 2 which earned Rs 128 crore in its opening weekend remains the top grosser for the actor. Saaho collected Rs 79.08 crore in its opening weekend. The credit for such a remarkable business goes to the Pan-India popularity of Prabhas.

This is the second movie of 2019 which despite harsh and unpleasant remark from the critics has done well on box office in terms of business numbers. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh received bad remarks from critics. Saaho was termed as ‘Unbearable’ by Taran Adarsh in his one-word review on Twitter and Sumit Kadel mentioned Saaho as Biggest disappointment of 2019.