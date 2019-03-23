Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series ‘Politician’ to premiere in September

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 6:57 PM

Murphy is also working on "Ratched", a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" prequel starring Sarah Paulson, for Netflix.

Murphy is also working on "Ratched", a "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" prequel starring Sarah Paulson, for Netflix.

“The Politician”, Ryan Murphy’s first series to stream on Netflix, is set to premiere on September 27.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Murphy has co-created the Fox Studios series with frequent collaborator Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

The darkly comic show features Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from Santa Barbara, CA, who has known since age seven that he is going to be president of the United States. But first, he will have to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School.

To get elected student body president, secure a spot at Harvard and stay on his singular path to success, Payton will have to outsmart his ruthless classmates without sacrificing his own morality and carefully crafted image.

The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

