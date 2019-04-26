RX100 star Kartikeya’s Guna 369: First look poster out!

April 26, 2019

Arjun Jandhyala, who worked as an associate of Boyapati Srinu for around last twelve years, has reportedly named the film as 'Guna 369'. The first look poster is here with Karthikeya flexing his muscles.

After delivering blockbuster movie RX 100, the young actor Kartikeya signed several movies. Last year Kartikeya was roped in an upcoming film, which will be helmed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Jandhyala. The movie was officially launched in Hyderabad with a formal pooja ceremony. The launch event was attended by several film personalities including Boyapati Srinu, SP Balasubramaniam and Ali. Now according to the latest update, the movie of Kartikeya has been titled as Guna 369 and the makers have also released a new poster.

Kartikeya has shared the poster of Guna 369 on his Twitter and wrote, “Here it is..#Guna369 The High intense realistic emotional drama. Directed by Arjun Jandyala, Produced by Tirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala. Hope u like my summer look Guna is my name What is 369? Wait for some more days or guess!

Kartikeya Gummakonda’s Tweet:

In the last week of 2018, the actor’s next film with debutant filmmaker Arjun Jandhyala was officially launched in Hyderabad. Several film personalities including Boyapati Srinu, Ali and SP Balasubramaniam have attended the event.

READ: Kylie + Kareena: Diljit Dosanjh drops his musical ode says ‘match your chunni with Christian Dior’

‘Guna 369’ will be bankrolled by Anil Kumar and Tirumala Reddy. Ram will handle the cinematography and the film will have the music by Chaitan. Kartikeya also wrote on microblogging page, “Directed by @ArjunJandyala cinematography @RaamDop music by @chaitanmusic.” The makers did not reveal that who will play the female lead in Kartikeya starrer Guna 369.

Srikanth Venkata Tweet:

On the other hand, the actor’s other film ‘Hippi’, which has Digangana Suryavanshi and Jazba Singh as leading ladies, is scheduled for June 7 release. TM Krishna is the director of that romantic entertainer. Apart from Hippi and Guna 369, Karthikeya will be seen as an antagonist in Vikram Kumar-Nani’s ‘Gang Leader’.

