Russia, India to boost ties through films; working on agreement to ‘jointly produce’ movies, says envoy Nikolay Kudashev

Russia, India to boost ties through films

Russia and India are working on an agreement to “jointly produce” films to boost people-to-people ties, the Russian envoy said Friday and asserted that the two countries have an age-old history of cultural collaboration.

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said this at the embassy here after announcing the grand cultural event — Days of Russian Culture in India — that will bring some of the most iconic musical and art forms to the country over the next two months.

“The two nations have a special affection towards each other, with a history of cultural collaboration that goes long back. Some of the illustrious names are Rabindranath Tagore and Leo Tolstoy, and many other distinguished sons and daughters of both the countries, representing our ties,” he said.

The envoy said said the event once again will reflect the unique cultural ties between the two sides.

“It will open this Sunday with a breathtaking performance ‘Reverse’ by the Moscow Musical Theater. It will blur the boundaries between dramatic and classic, and the circus performances,” Kudashev told reporters.

The 75-minute production has been created by young Russian directors Andrey Koltsov and Irina Drozhzhina, with participation of Debra Brown, the Emmy Award-winning Canadian choreographer, officials at the embassy said.

“It will be a silent show, with motion and emotions intertwined in a breathtaking acrobatic performance by the troupe, and will have a part of India in its mix too. I say, it will blow away the senses of the audience,” said Koltsov.

Asked if cinema is also going to be part of the mega event, the ambassador said, “Some wonderful events are lined up from musical band performances to a famous dance group performing in India.”

“As per cinema, both sides (Russia, India) are working on an agreement, kind of a treaty to produce films jointly,” he said.

There is an Indian channel in Russia which brings Bollywood films to viewers in the country on a daily basis. And, Indian cinema is very much loved and has a huge audience in Russia, the envoy said.

“And, the joint film could be made on Indian or Russian soil, or in northern or southern parts of Russia or northern or southern parts of India,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of cinema in promoting people-to-people ties, Kudashev said a film festival was recently held in India showcasing Russian films, in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, which was very well received.

Directors Koltsov and Drozhzhina also interacted with the reporters and said though they are completely engrossed with theatre, they would love to have cultural exchanges and learn more about the Indian cinema.

Kudashev said actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai are known in Russia but “we would like to have new faces introduced to the Russian audience”. “The potential should be explored,” he added.

After Delhi, the ‘Reverse’ theatrical show will move to Jaipur on October 31.

The Days of Russian Culture in India will continue with another discovery for the Indian audience – performances by the New Life Brass band named after T Dokshitzer. Concerts will take place from November 10-15 in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, the embassy aid.

Famous Chechen dance group ‘Vainakh’ will close the Days of Russian Culture in India. This distinctive creative team will acquaint Indian viewers with the traditional culture of the North Caucasus, it said.

The event is being organised by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation in accordance with the Protocol between the agencies on holding cultural festivals in each other’s country in 2018-2019, the embassy said.