Rupali Ganguly gushes about Anupamaa prequel, fans wonder about ‘American twist’

Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa is set to get a prequel, titled Anupamaa: Namaste America, which revolves around her life early in her marriage.

The 11-episode mini series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25 with the former Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star reprising her role as the titular character.

Speaking on the show with Asian News International, Rupali said the character had helped her grow, not just as an actor but also as a woman. She also expressed her delight at the prequel running concurrently with the main show on television.

She added that the prequel will showcase a never-before-seen side of Anupamaa. She is also hopeful that with the television show already popular with the audience, the prequel will help them develop a much deeper connection with the character.

The actor recently dropped the first introductory teaser video of the show. In the video, Rupali is heard talking about the importance of taking advantage of opportunities to achieve goals. She reveals that Anupamaa also had the opportunity to make her dreams come true 17 years ago — the prequel will revolve around this plot. Rupali will also look much younger in the prequel as it depicts her early years of marriage and the problems in her life.

The teaser video has already generated excitement among fans of the show. The post’s comment section is flooded with fans talking about the ‘American twist’ and wondering what it could be be.

Reports have suggested that the prequel will depict Anupamaa’s relationship with Vanraj after 10 years of marriage, indicating that all characters of the main show, including Bapuji, Baa, Toshu, Samar, and others will be seen as their younger avatars.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus and stars Rupali, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Arvind Vaidya, and Alpana Buch.