Ruby Rose ends engagement

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Ruby Rose and designer Phoebe Dahl have ended their engagement after two years of togetherness.

The pair had been together for two years, and announced their plans to wed in March 2014 after just three months of dating.

Dahl said in a statement that the separation was a mutual decision, reported Us magazine.

“After two wonderful years together, Ruby and I have decided to part ways. While we still love each other and support each other in every way, it is our mutual decision to part way.

“Our break is not the result of any media speculation, and we want nothing but the best for each other. Thank you for respecting our privacy in this very difficult time,” he said.

The former couple also took to Twitter to express their regrets over the split.

“@FAIRCLOTHSUPPLY remains very dear to my heart. I will forever treasure our time together. I’m a better person because of all we shared,” Rose wrote.

Dahl responded, writing, “RubyRose you have brought me to my best and I will always love you. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us.”

According to reports, it was Rose and Dahl’s respective busy work schedules that contributed to their decision to end their relationship.

The long distance nature of their romance is also thought to have led to their break up.