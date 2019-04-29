Rs 83,83,92,00,000: “Avengers: Endgame” shatters all box office records in its debut!

New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 11:03:37 AM

Opened last week in China, two days before it did in the United States, "Avengers: Endgame" brought in a massive 329 million dollars over its five-day launch weekend in China, exceeding the 270 million dollars prediction by analysts.

Disney and Marvel’s mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” smashed box office records with a tremendous global debut of 1.209 billion U.S. dollars, setting a new high-water mark for an opening weekend.

This broke the previous record for the biggest worldwide opening set by “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018 with 640.5 million dollars. Also, “Avengers: Endgame” is the fastest film to cross the one-billion-dollar mark in history, doing so in only five days after it was released.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Endgame” is a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. It’s the 22nd installment of the Marvel Universe franchise and purported to be the last with this star lineup. The film follows the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies who work to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in Infinity War.

MARVEL STUDIO TWEET:

The film brought in a record 350 million dollars in North America through Sunday, breaking the previous record of 258 million dollars set by “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore. According to CNN, Marvel Studios has made nearly $20 billion at the worldwide box office over the last 10 years.

Fueled by its performance in the China market, the film also obliterated expectations with a biggest ever international debut of 859 million dollars through Sunday. The previous biggest international haul was held by Universal Pictures’ 2017 film “The Fate of the Furious” with 443 million dollars.

The film holds a 96 percent approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to date.

