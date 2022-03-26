RRR off to a roaring start; takes over Kashmir Files overall collection on Day 1

In Telegu, RRR has already earned Rs 75 crores and is doing exceptional business in the Hindi belt as well,

Back with a Bang, RRR, the much awaited Rajamouli period drama, is smashing box records, reviving the theatre business. Off to a roaring start RRR staring South Indian biggies Jr. NTR and ram Charan and also making Telegu debut for Alia Bhatt, RRR has emerges as a winner even on Day 1.

Initial numbers suggest RRR can break all Box Office Records in the last few years. According to Film analyst Taran Adarsh, in Telegu, RRR has already earned Rs 75 crores and is doing exceptional business in the Hindi belt as well, around. Rs 25 crore. The film has earned Rs 14.5 crore in Karnataka. Overall India total is Rs 156 crore and the worldwide total is Rs 223 crore. The movie also bites the Box Office Day 1 record of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali.

Adarsh has called RRR a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions, and patriotism magnificently. The film has been praised by movie critics. Indian Express Shubhra Gupta called Director SS Rajamouli the biggest superstar of the movie.

RRR has also taken the overall collection of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Kashmir Files’ with its first-day earnings. The Kashmir Files’ overall collection is approximately Rs 211 crore.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris. Ajay Devgn’s character, as per the filmmaker, is the soul of the film. Alia features as Sita in the multilingual movie. The music composition is by MM Keeravani. DVV Entertainment has backed the film. It is being said that the film was made on a budget of ₹ 336 crores.

RRR, a fictitious tale, is based on two freedom fighters – Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. It is written by Vijayendra Prasad.