RRR becomes first Indian film to bag nomination for Hollywood Critics Association Awards

SS Rajamouli’s latest release RRR has gathered fresh laurels. The film starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt has been nominated for Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The film’s nomination was announced on the association’s Twitter handle. The fans were ecstatic seeing that the movie has been nominated for the prestigious award. This is the first time an Indian film has had the honour.

The Hollywood Critics Association Awards are presented twice a year. They are usually given out in February and July, and the nominations for July awards were announced on Wednesday. While the organization mainly focuses on honoring Hollywood critics, it also recognizes other films from other countries. In 2019, South Korea’s “Parasite” was nominated for Best Picture at the awards.

RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli, will be competing against some of the biggest Hollywood movies such as Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman,” and “The Unbearable Weight of a Massive Talent” by Nicholas Cage.

The film’s Twitter handle also reacted to the news. It posted a message saying that it was happy to see that the movie has been nominated for the prestigious award. The winners of the Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be announced on July 1. The movie, which was released on Netflix in the US, has already received a lot of praise from Hollywood stars.

Many Indian fans also praised the HCA for its recognition of RRR. They noted that the film is a victory for Indian cinema. Some also suggested that India should send the film as its official entry to the Academy Awards.

The film, which was made on a budget of about $Rs 550 crore (US$72 million) is considered to be one of the most expensive films in India. It was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. However, due to various production delays and the pandemic, it was pushed back. It also broke the record for the biggest opening-day collection of an Indian film ever. The film had many international faces as its star cast i.e Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris among others. The film was also received well by foreign film critics.