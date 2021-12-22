RRR averts clash with two Tollywood biggies; Rajamouli thanks Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu for clearing Pongal slate

RRR will still compete with Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Filmmakers are queuing up to block festive dates for the release of big budget movies on the silver screen. However when two big banner films with a popular star cast releases on the same date, it’s a fight at the box office. Recently, the upcoming release of RRR averted a box office clash with Bheemla Nayak after the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild announced that the Rana Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan starrer has cleared the Sankranthi film calendar date for release.

RRR director SS Rajamouli thanked his colleagues for making way for a smooth release of his film. Taking to Twitter he thanked Chinababu and Pawan Kalyan to defer the release date. RRR will still compete with Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak earlier scheduled for January 12 now with a solo release on February 25 in the Telugu speaking states. Dil Raju’s production F3 has been pushed to April 29. Rajamouli also thanked the team of F3 and Dil Raju for changing the release date.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Pata was rescheduled to give RRR a bigger window. First scheduled for January 13, it was pushed to April 1 to void box office clash. Rajamoili also thanked Mahesh Babu for clearing the Pongal release slate. Calling him his ‘hero’ Rajamouli said by moving the ‘perfect Pongal film’ to summer it he created a healthy atmosphere.

Now all eyes are on RRR and Radhe Shyam to set the box office wheel rolling next year. RRR stars Ram Charan, N.T.Rama Rao Jr, Alison doody, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others. It marks the Tamil debut of Alia Bhatt. The movie explores the undocumented period of the lives of two revolutionaries who chose to go to oblivion before they began to fight for the freedom of the country.