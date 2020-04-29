  • MORE MARKET STATS

Irrfan Khan passes away at 54

Published: April 29, 2020 12:34:03 PM

Actor Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 54 at  Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while battling a rare cancer. He was surrounded by his family as he breathed his last, ANI reported.

