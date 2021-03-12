  • MORE MARKET STATS

Roohi Box Office, Review: Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer makes decent start amid mixed reactions

By: |
March 12, 2021 3:04 PM

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror-comedy, Roohi has opened to comparatively decent numbers considering the pandemic situation

Roohi, Roohi Box Office collection, Trade Analyst on Roohi, Roohi review, return lof footfall to thaters, PVR multiplex, Inox, Jio Studio, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Maddock Films, roohi revire, roohi reactionRoohi had a pleasant Day 1 at box office says analysts

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror-comedy, Roohi has opened to comparatively decent numbers considering the pandemic situation and other releases that happened after the theatres were opened post-lockdown. Roohi’s Box Office collection on Day 1 stands at Rs 3. 06 crore net (India)

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Roohi’ had a pleasant day 1 despite the Covid-19 situation. He further said that the “MahaShivratri” holiday has proved to be advantageous for the movie. Multiplexes at metros and other Tier-1 cities contributed Rs 1.89 crore, while theatres at other cities also had decent footfall.

Related News

According to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, a 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9 to 10 crore opening in a normal situation. He further informed footfall jumped 200 per cent from morning to evening.

Roohi has opened at 2200+ screens said producer Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO, Jio Studios, who is delighted about people returning to theatres in large numbers. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited is also impressed with the opening and in a statement said Roohi is receiving good feedback from movie-goers across India. Saurabh Verma from Inox called Roohi, “perfect post-pandemic stress relief film.”

Roohi, however, has not received positive reviews from critics. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie fall short of screenwriting and works only in ‘bits and spurts’. Shubha Gupta of the Indian express called the horror-comedy, “plain horrible.”

Roohi has been directed by Hardik Mehta and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Sarita Joshi in other key roles. The foot-tapping movies had earlier created quite a buzz among fans.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Roohi Box Office Review Rajkummar Rao Jahnvi Kapoor starrer makes decent start amid mixed reactions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SRK-starrer Pathan’s BTS video is winning internet; check out actor’s latest action avatar
2Prabhas, Om Raut’s Adipurush gets its Laxman and Sita? Two Bollywood stars join the cast
3EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?