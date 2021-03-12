Roohi Box Office, Review: Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor starrer makes decent start amid mixed reactions

Roohi had a pleasant Day 1 at box office says analysts

Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror-comedy, Roohi has opened to comparatively decent numbers considering the pandemic situation and other releases that happened after the theatres were opened post-lockdown. Roohi’s Box Office collection on Day 1 stands at Rs 3. 06 crore net (India)

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Roohi’ had a pleasant day 1 despite the Covid-19 situation. He further said that the “MahaShivratri” holiday has proved to be advantageous for the movie. Multiplexes at metros and other Tier-1 cities contributed Rs 1.89 crore, while theatres at other cities also had decent footfall.

#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic… #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous… National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx ₹ 1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls… Thu ₹ 3.06 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/udH2i0ZGpR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2021

According to film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi, a 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9 to 10 crore opening in a normal situation. He further informed footfall jumped 200 per cent from morning to evening.

Roohi has opened at 2200+ screens said producer Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO, Jio Studios, who is delighted about people returning to theatres in large numbers. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited is also impressed with the opening and in a statement said Roohi is receiving good feedback from movie-goers across India. Saurabh Verma from Inox called Roohi, “perfect post-pandemic stress relief film.”

Roohi, however, has not received positive reviews from critics. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie fall short of screenwriting and works only in ‘bits and spurts’. Shubha Gupta of the Indian express called the horror-comedy, “plain horrible.”

Roohi has been directed by Hardik Mehta and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The film also stars Varun Sharma, Sarita Joshi in other key roles. The foot-tapping movies had earlier created quite a buzz among fans.