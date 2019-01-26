Romeo Akbar Walter teaser: John Abraham’s different ‘faces’ have a Republic Day treat for fans

Romeo Akbar Walter teaser: John Abraham starrer releases on April 12. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

After teasing fans with his three different looks in Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham finally unveiled the teaser of the film. Calling it a ‘true story of a patriot’, he wrote on his Instagram account that as we celebrate our nation’s 70th Republic Day, let’s remember those who have lived and died to protect our freedom.

The teaser of Romeo Akbar Walter begins with a mother telling her son that he has been filled with patriotic fervor right from his childhood. Then, Mohammed Rafi’s rendition of Ae Watan begins to play as we see John, who plays an agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), transforming from one get-up to the other.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter is said to be inspired by true events. The spy thriller also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher in key roles.

Watch Romeo Akbar Walter Teaser:



Incidentally, Sushant Singh Rajput was the original choice for Romeo Akbar Walter. In fact, even a poster featuring Sushant was released in 2017. However, he was forced to opt out due to date issues.

The three posters of the film which were shared by John Abraham and the makers of the film show the actor in three different avatars. While the first look of RAW was shared along with the caption which states, one man many faces, but only one mission – to protect his country, presenting Romeo from RAW, which is based on the true story of a patriot.

The two posters followed, introducing his other two characters. His mission to protect the nation is now his obsession, presenting Akbar from RAW, based on the true story of a patriot, wrote the makers as they shared the second face of John while sharing the poster, they wrote that where do you draw the line when you live and die for your country? presenting Walter, based on the true story of a patriot.

Romeo Akbar Walter is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, and Gary Grewal. It will open in theatres on April 12.