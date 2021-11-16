Rohit Shetty recalls what prompted him to release Sooryavansi at theatres after long wait of 19 months

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit shetty

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi saw the light of the theatres this Diwali and held its fort strong ever since its release. However, for the director, the third franchise of his cop universe was a ‘tough battle’ as the team “fought” several uncertainties, hurdles on its way from the pandemic, lockdown to the ones who thought no one is going to watch movies in cinema hall now.

The film garnered Rs 151.23 crore at the domestic box market till Sunday and is being credited for reviving the theatres that were severely hit by the pandemic. Originally planned to release in March 2020, the film was postponed indefinitely as the nationwide lockdown was called on March 21, and cinema halls shut down ever since. Even though the movie got a new release date was early this year, the surge in cases again pushed the release until this Diwali.

Rohit Shetty recently recalled how his move to hold the release for 19 months and theatres over OTT was deemed to be a fatal move and even called him ‘mad’ for doing so. Shetty said he took the decision after considering the festivals from Ganesh Utsav to Navratri and schools and office reopening. Shetty further said he knew people will start coming to theatres and one had to take the risk for the sake of the livelihood of all those connected to the theatrical business. The risk was worth it, he added.

Shetty also informed that severe online streaming platforms approached him with lucrative offers for a digital release but he was certain his movie is for the big screen. The filmmaker wanted to wait even when everyone thought that film theatres had no future, he said. With his ‘long, hard’ wait he also wanted to remove the tags of commercial movies only looking for monetary gains. Recalling his sleepless nights, Shetty said that his movie changed the notion that commercial films are made for money.

Another challenge that Shetty had was to make this cop drama part the other two, to crave a character that is not like Simmba or Singham, the other main characters from his cop universe. Even the depiction of the antagonist or the setting was changed to create a new experience for the audience, the 47-year-old director-producer said.

Sooryavanshi follows the story of an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer played by Kumar who stops a deadly terror attack in the city. The film also stars Katrina Kaif , Jackie shroff, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer, Jaaved Jaaferi amongst others.