Rod Stewart at 70, announces new album ‘Another Country’

After returning to the top charts with his 2013 hit ‘Time,’ Rod Stewart is all set to release his 30th solo studio album ‘Another Country.’

Taking about his latest release, the 70-year-old singer said that when his last album became a hit, it gave him the confidence to keep on writing along with the freedom to experiment with different sounds, reported Ultimateclassicrock.com.

He added that his new album is inspired by the current events in his life which are heart breaking.

Two years ago, the veteran rock star revealed he had battled an addiction to prescription drugs, which ended with him hallucinating on stage and suffering from internal bleeding. It was an addiction which threatened to bring his fifty plus years of stardom to an abrupt and tragic end.

Stewart recently released a video for his first single ‘Love Is,’ which depicts him leading his band through a performance of the song on the rooftop of the landmark Capitol Records building in Los Angeles.

The album hits will be released on October 23.