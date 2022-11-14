Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s film gets a new release date

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film is all set to release on April 28 next year and would mark Karan Johar’s return as a director after seven years. While Karan shared a poem describing the film and its star cast in Hindi, lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shared his note about the film announcement in English.

The family drama will also star veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. A Dharma Productions project, the film was earlier slated for release on February 10, 2023.

Karan Johar, whose last directorial was 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

“My heart is filled with excitement and gratitude…#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas near you on 28th April, 2023,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the statement, the filmmaker said, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks his return to his first home — cinemas — after a gap of seven years.

“I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my seventh film,” the 50-year-old director said.

Johar further said the film will provide viewers the “familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions”.

“It’s that time again – to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.