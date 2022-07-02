‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ witnesses good start, becomes top performer in US

Actor R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ that was released globally witnessed a good start on Friday. As per reports, while the movie was the top performer among Indian films in the US, it was among the top 10 in Malaysia.

Written and directed by Madhavan, the film had a good start in the international market. In the USA, the film was the top performer among the Indian releases. In Malaysia, the film made an entry into the Top 10.

In India, too, the film witnessed a good advance booking during the weekend. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, “Among the new Indian releases, @ActorMadhavan’s #Rocketry leads at USA ???????? Box Office on Friday..”

“@ActorMadhavan’s #Rocketry has opened with best reviews and WOM..Multiplexes adv booking looks good for this weekend, ” he said in another tweet. The film was both written and directed by the actor himself. Based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan , the movie has been released in different languages, including Hindi and Kannada.

Naryanan, on whom the film is based on, was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics division. He was charged with fake espionage in 1994, only to be cleared by the Supreme Court in 1998.

Speaking to indianexpress,com, film producer and trade analyst, Girish Johar earlier observed that the buzz for the film is positive, specifically in the southern part of the country. The film is going to get a good start at the box office. It has also been receiving a lot of praise from the international arena as well.

He added that, in the Hindi belt too, the film is expected to see a decent start even as the film will be reliant on word of mouth.