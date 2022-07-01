‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ hits theatres; expected to grow via word of mouth

The wait is over for a large number of movie buffs across India as R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ hits theatres on Friday. The film, based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, was released in different languages, including Hindi and Kannada.

Speaking to Indian Express about the film, trade analyst Girish Johar said that it is not a hardcore commercial film. While the film is a bit upmarket , it is looking to attract audiences in multiplexes. According to him, the film, which got a lot of appreciation at the international level, is expected to have a good start at the box office.

Johar further observed that while the buzz is quite good in the southern part of the country, in the north, too, it may also do well on word of mouth. Pointing out that the movie may earn around Rs 1 crore on the first day of release, the trade analyst said he was looking at the weekend and lifetime box office collections.

Actor Madhavan has not only played the lead role, but he has also written and directed the film. Naryanan, whom the film is based on, was the head of ISRO’s cryogenics division. He was charged with a fake case of espionage in 1994, before being cleared by the Supreme Court four years later.

Expressing confidence about the good performance of the film, Akshaye Rathi, the film exhibitor, said that it is not a film that will be intellectually inaccessible to people. Explaining further, Rathi said the film is about a rocket scientist and not a lesson in rocket science. The ordinary people will understand the film without difficulties, he said.

Rathi also believed that collection of the film will depend on word of mouth and that this move may not open numbers on the first day of the release.