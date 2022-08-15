Rocket Boys 2 teaser shows Pokhran nuclear test, Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh’s characters will keep you hooked to your seats

Streaming platform SonyLIV on Monday unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited second season of its popular series Rocket Boys, headlined by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as eminent scientists Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the first season of the Hindi period drama was released on February 4.

What did we see in season 1?

Through the lives of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha (Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Singh), the first season of Rocket Boys mapped the scientist’s efforts in nuclear science and space programs while also showcasing an India on the cusp of freedom in the 1940s to a newly independent country trying to find its feet on the world stage.

SonyLIV shared the teaser of the second season on its official Twitter page to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“The countdown for Rocket Boys Season 2 begins… #RocketBoysS2 streaming soon on #SonyLIV,” read the post.

About the teaser:

The 47-second-long clip sees Sarbh and Singh reprise their roles along with Arjun Radhakrishnan as A P J Abdul Kalam and Charu Shankar as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The teaser also gives the viewer a glimpse into Pokhran – I, India’s first nuclear test in Rajasthan’s Pokhran.

“India will not be threatened. Not anymore. We are prepared to take any action necessary,” a voiceover is heard.

Operation Smiling Buddha:

India carried out the peaceful test, codenamed ‘Operation Smiling Buddha’, on May 18, 1974, held under the supervision of India’s nuclear research institute Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

With this feat, India became the first country outside the five permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members to conduct a nuclear test.

“After this day, no one dared to challenge the sovereignty of India,” read the text in the video.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, “Rocket Boys” is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The show also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

