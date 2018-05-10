Robert Downey Jr’s Ironman suit worth $325,000 stolen from Los Angeles

Robert Downey Jr as Ironman. (Source: IE)

While the world has been taken by awe by their favourite superheroes taking on the Great Titan – Thanos in Marvel’s latest flick – Avengers: Infinity War, the studio is dealing with a different kind of problem. One of Robert Downey Jr’s expensive Ironman suits has reportedly been stolen from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility. The value of this suit is estimated to be $325,000. A police report about the same was filed on Thursday and an investigation is on.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25. “It was reported by the storage facility that the prop was missing. It is considered a burglary,” an LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The crimson-and-gold costume was reportedly worn by Rober Downey Jr in the first-ever Ironman movie in 2008. The film kick-started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has become the highest-grossing film franchise in history, with earnings exceeding $16 billion over the last decade.

Ironman alone had earned $580 million and transformed Downey Jr, fresh out of celebrity jail after a history of drug abuse, into a bonafide movie star.

The actor has reprised the role in 9 Marvel movies now, Infinity War being the latest. His suit has gone through a magical transformation in this last decade from the clunky DIY Mark 1, to the bulky Hulkbuster. The latest version – the one shown in Avengers: Infinity War – was made out of nanobytes that enveloped his body with a touch of a button.

Infinity War is breaking box-office records for fun and has entered Rs 200 cr club in just 13 days in India. The film had an outstanding opening in India, earning over Rs 30 crore on first day and since then, has somehow maintained the momentum, becoming the highest earning Hollywood movie in the country despite the competition from 102 Not Out and Omerta.