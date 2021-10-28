Robert Downey Jr’s emotional letter about Iron Man, MCU films goes viral, fans praise legend

The letter which spans to the tune of a thousand words has Downey Jr noting at one point that he hoped that these films have led to a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the strength of partnership, love and sacrifice. (Credit: Marvel)

After the entry of 23 MCU films and dozens of superheroes, Iron Man will always have a unique space in the hearts as it was the one which started the trend in 2008. The character of Tony Stark which was played by Robert Downey Jr rightfully is the claimant of all the credit for laying the foundation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its subsequent breathtaking growth.

It is because of the special bond of audience with the character that Downey Jr has been present in almost all Marvel films whether in real or in close reference. Robert Downey Jr, therefore, has shared the screen space with most of the starcast of various films made by the MCU in the last ten years. Downey Jr has recently said that his group with the OG Avengers which includes actors like Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner is still one of the close-knit bonds.

What has got the audience and fans of Downey Jr talking about the Iron Man recently is the 2018 letter written by the actor which was revealed in a book by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. The book titled ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’ reveals the letter in which Downey Jr is reminiscing his association with Tony Start famously known as Iron Man. Not only did the actor write about his own character but he also wrote about Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans who played Thor and Captain America. The actor remarked in the letter that on account of the “hale and hearty” results the MCU got due to the involvement of Hemsworth and Evans the making of Avengers seemed inevitable.

The letter which spans to the tune of a thousand words has Downey Jr noting at one point that he hoped that these films have led to a dialogue on equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and combating intolerance with the strength of partnership, love and sacrifice. In the same letter, the veteran actor also exudes confidence that the new members of the MCU films will take the baton forward and achieve greater success. It is pertinent to note that MCU is currently at the initial stage of its fourth phase.