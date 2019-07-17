Rishi Kapoor: Veteran actor talks about his Cancer and says he is ‘missing home’

Rishi Kapoor is accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh and is frequently visited by his Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor’s father and the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been under treatment for Cancer in New York. The 66-year-old actor finally spoke about his health condition and plans of returning to India. The actor has been taking Cancer treatment for over nine months now. According to reports, Rishi Kapoor’s Cancer treatment is in the final stage and he might soon be allowed by the doctors to return back to India.

The veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor in interaction with Mumbai Mirror shared his plans and told that how he has been missing home while counting days. “I am grateful and thankful to my family, friends and fans, who prayed for my well being. My condition is perfect now. I am still under treatment but the good news is, that my cancer is in remission,” said the actor.

Talking about his life in New York, Rishi Kapoor said that ” Cancer treatment is not the issue, the problem is the reaction time. There is a gap of six-weeks between two treatments and all that you can do in this gap is to eat, shop, watch movies, live a normal life. I would have done all this at home rather than New York if it has not been for this treatment.”

It has been over nine months since Rishi Kapoor is in New York and is accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh all this time. Also, his children Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor visit him very often.

According to reports, on being questioned about his return, Rishi Kapoor said that the total duration of his treatment is around 11 months and he cannot move his feet from New York before that. “My going back home back before end-August is not possible in any case. In this difficult and taxing time, the support from Neetu and children has been great and they have supported me throughout. In order to avoid any emergency, I will plan my return five to six weeks after the last treatment. This duration of five to six week is called the consolidation or pushback where I will be treated with chemotherapy to eliminate the chances the ailment returning back,” said Rishi Kapoor.

The actor prompted that he is planning an end-August return if everything goes as planned. the actor further adding to his statement said, “My returning home in early September for my birthday, is again nothing but speculation.”

Let’s hope that everything remains as planned by the veteran actor and his family and he returns India top celebrate his birthday in September. Rishi Kapoor will be seen in Smeep Kang film ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ which is set to release on Friday, July 19. The Bollywood actor has two other movies in his basket.