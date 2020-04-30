Rishi Kapoor to be cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

Son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Rishi was 67.

The last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 at 8.45 am after a two year-long battle with leukemia at H N Reliance hospital here.

“The last rites will be held at Chandanwadi crematorium today,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI. The Delhi Police has granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, the actor’s daughter to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, a senior officer said.

“Along with Riddhima, four other people — Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai — got permission to travel to Mumbai,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Sahni lives in southeast Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday. His family said the actor remained “jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents”.

“Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” the family said in a statement, adding the actor would like to be “remembered with a smile and not with tears”.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.