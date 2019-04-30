Rishi Kapoor to be back soon! Relatives say actor on recovery path, almost cancer free

Published: April 30, 2019 7:04:06 PM

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s son, updated fans about his father’s health. Speaking at an award function, Ranbir Kapoor stated that his father is doing very well, and that he will be back very soon.

Rishi Kapoor, cancer, ranbir kapoor, rahul rawail, randhir kapoorFilmmaker Rahul Rawail shared that Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. The director posted a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote that Rishi Kapoor (Chintu) is cancer free.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is seeking medical treatment in the United States is on the road to recovery and is almost cured of his ailment. Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed that the actor will be back home soon, according to reports. He added that the 66-year-old actor is undergoing treatment and will finish his course and come back in the next couple of months. This is the first time the Kapoor family has directly talked about Rishi Kapoor’s nature of the illness.

Earlier today, filmmaker Rahul Rawail shared that Rishi Kapoor is cancer free. The director posted a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Facebook and wrote that Rishi Kapoor (Chintu) is cancer free. The actor had been undergoing treatment in New York since the month of September 2018 and even had to skip the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor in the month of October. Rishi Kapoor has a regular presence on the microblogging site Twitter and stayed in touch with his fans online, throughout his treatment and recovery.

The actor had left his fans in shock last year as he tweeted that he is taking a short leave of absence from his work to go to America for some medical treatment. He urged his well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. He added that it has been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies and that with the love and good wishes, he will be back soon. After this tweet, rumours of him suffering from cancer made the headlines. However, members of the Kapoor family refuted them then. Later, his wife Neetu Kapoor, who had accompanied husband Rishi Kapoor to the US wrote in her post on New Year’s that she hopes in future, cancer is only a zodiac sign. Her words made many speculate about the health of Rishi Kapoor and hinted that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s son, updated fans about his father’s health. Speaking at an award function, Ranbir Kapoor stated that his father is doing very well, and that he will be back very soon. He added that he is missing the movies and working in films. Actor Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Mulk.

