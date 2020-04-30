Rishi Kapoor passes away: He kept hospital staff entertained, says veteran actor’s family in statement

Son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Rishi was 67.

Rishi Kapoor death: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully in the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 8:45 am on Thursday, a statement issued by the Kapoor family has said. The statement added that he had been battling leukemia for two years, further stating that the doctors and helping staff at the hospitals said that the veteran actor kept them entertained till he breathed his last. Son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Rishi was 67.

The family statement further said that even when faced with leukemia, for which he was first treated in New York for a year and then in India upon his return, Rishi remained jovial and was determined to live life two the fullest during the treatment as well. His focus remained on family, friends, films as well as food till the end, the statement said, adding that he did not let the disease get the best of him, to the amazement of anyone who met him.

The actor remained grateful for the love his fans from across the world were pouring on him, the statement said, further stating that the family hoped that these fans would also understand that the actor would want to be remembered with a smile, instead of tears.

The Kapoor family also said that since the world is going through a pandemic, they requested the fans and well wishers of the late actor to adhere to the restrictions which have been placed with regard to movement and gathering of people.

The news of the actor’s death was confirmed by his brother actor Randhir Kapoor. The development left the world of cinema shocked, especially as it came on the heels of the news of demise of Rishi Kapoor’s D-Day co-star Irrfan Khan, who passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour.

Rishi Kapoor’s career spanned over a period of 50 years, in the beginning of which he marked his presence as a romantic actor in films like Bobby, Laila Majnu, Karz, Prem Rog, Bol Radha Bol and Heena. His career as a romantic actor peaked from the 1970s to the 1990s. However, he gracefully transitioned into a seasoned actor, giving commendable performances in films like Agneepath, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor and Sons and 102 Not Out.