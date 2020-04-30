Rishi Kapoor no more! PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani remember bollywood’s icon

I will always remember the interactions I had with Rishi Kapoor Ji who was a power house of talent, PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

After the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise reached different quarters, condolence messages have started pouring in from actors, politicians and his fans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his anguish over the demise of the actor. PM Modi described Kapoor as multifaceted, lively and an endearing actor who was passionate about films and the country’s progress. I will always remember the interactions I had with Rishi Kapoor Ji who was a power house of talent, PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also expressed his sympathy for Kapoor’s family at this hour of grief.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was deeply saddened with the death of the versatile actor who entertained people from several generations and his demise was a terrible loss. Deeply saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s demise who entertained several generations throughout his illustrious career, Kejriwal wrote on his official twitter handle.

Actor-turned-politician Union Minister Smriti Irani also fondly remembered her yesteryears with the actor on the film sets. Irani said that she met the actor last time on a film set. She also said that the actor left no opportunity to impart vital skills of the craft to his co-actors.

Terming this week as the terrible week for the Indian cinema, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rued the loss of Kapoor after the death of actor Irrfan Khan a day earlier. Gandhi also said that the actor will be dearly missed by his fans. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also passed his condolence for the family of Kapoor. Going down the memory lane, Tharoor remembered his school days where Kapoor was his senior schoolmate who he used to compete with in inter-class dramatics.

In 2014 he told me ‘bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ‘ for he knew I’ve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that’s how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai’s Campion School has gone to a better world, Tharoor wrote on his twitter account. Recalling the hefty body of work of the late actor, Tharoor said that Kapoor seamlessly evolved from his romantic roles in films like Bobby to mature character roles in his later part of the career.

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020



Kapoor breathed his last at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital today. The actor, who was 67, was fighting a protracted battle with cancer for more than 2 years.