Rishi Kapoor no more: Amitabh Bachchan leads Indian film industry in mourning veteran actor’s untimely demise

Published: April 30, 2020 11:57:29 AM

Rishi Kapoor was the son of legend Raj Kapoor and proved his mettle by his performances in films like Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni.

Rishi Kapoor Death: India woke up on Thursday to the news of the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The 67-year-old late actor had been battling cancer since 2018. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother actor Randhir Kapoor, according to an IE report. Soon after his death, condolences from the entire Indian film industry and from fans across the country started pouring in on Twitter, with the hashtag Rishi Kapoor quickly reaching number one in India.

The news first broke out on Twitter with the tweet of Rishi Kapoor’s fellow veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, saying that he felt “destroyed” upon hearing the news. However, the tweet has now been removed by BigB.

Apart from him, actor and politician Hema Malini also remembered working with the late actor and expressed remorse at the fact that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she would not be able to pay her last respects to him.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who seldom turns to social media, also tweeted on Thursday to mourn the death of his “dearest” friend.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi also paid his respects, saying that he was heartbroken over the fact that the legendary actor had passed away.

The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films also condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor.

Actor Swara Bhasker said that she was experiencing unspeakable grief and said that there could not be another artist like Rishi Kapoor.

Actor comedian Johny Lever wrote that he was deeply saddened and added that he had loving memories of working with the late actor.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that she woke up to this “gut-wrenching” news, adding that the actor will be dearly missed.

Not just the film industry, politicians also mourned the demise of the veteran actor.

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote that he had grown up watching Rishi Kapoor’s films since his school days, adding that his death was a loss to the world of creativity.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was shocked by the news.

Meanwhile, former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu said that the film industry lost a gem of an actor.

Rishi Kapoor, after being diagnosed with cancer, had travelled to New York for treatment and had stayed there with his wife actor Neetu Kapoor for a year, before returning to India in September last year. According to a report in IE, the actor was on ICU support for a week. He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30.

The actor was the son of legend Raj Kapoor and proved his mettle by his performances in films like Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni. He was at the peak of his career between the 1970s and 1990s. In the later part of his career, he gave several commendable performances in films like Kapoor and Sons and 102 Not Out.

He is survived by his wife Neetu, son actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.

