Rishi Kapoor no more: Amitabh Bachchan leads Indian film industry in mourning veteran actor’s untimely demise

The 67-year-old late actor had been battling cancer since 2018. (Image: ANI)

Rishi Kapoor Death: India woke up on Thursday to the news of the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The 67-year-old late actor had been battling cancer since 2018. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother actor Randhir Kapoor, according to an IE report. Soon after his death, condolences from the entire Indian film industry and from fans across the country started pouring in on Twitter, with the hashtag Rishi Kapoor quickly reaching number one in India.

The news first broke out on Twitter with the tweet of Rishi Kapoor’s fellow veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, saying that he felt “destroyed” upon hearing the news. However, the tweet has now been removed by BigB.

Apart from him, actor and politician Hema Malini also remembered working with the late actor and expressed remorse at the fact that due to the coronavirus pandemic, she would not be able to pay her last respects to him.

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy???? — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who seldom turns to social media, also tweeted on Thursday to mourn the death of his “dearest” friend.

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi also paid his respects, saying that he was heartbroken over the fact that the legendary actor had passed away.

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

The official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films also condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor.

An actor par excellence and a legend who will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/DFfF3hy22M — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 30, 2020

Actor Swara Bhasker said that she was experiencing unspeakable grief and said that there could not be another artist like Rishi Kapoor.

Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away! Blessed to have worked briefly with #RishiKapoor sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ -a great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur! An artist whose craft grew & sustained across generations! #RIP sir!

There cannot will not be another like you! pic.twitter.com/IOCcqWS35p — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 30, 2020

Actor comedian Johny Lever wrote that he was deeply saddened and added that he had loving memories of working with the late actor.

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. ???????? pic.twitter.com/aVeKX9etkt — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) April 30, 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra said that she woke up to this “gut-wrenching” news, adding that the actor will be dearly missed.

Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre… will be dearly missed, Rishi ji❤️ Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/1D1KBlqqWB — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 30, 2020

Not just the film industry, politicians also mourned the demise of the veteran actor.

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote that he had grown up watching Rishi Kapoor’s films since his school days, adding that his death was a loss to the world of creativity.

Saddened by the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting. Have grown up watching many of his films since my student days.

A great loss to the world of creativity.

My sincere condolences!

ॐ शान्ति!! — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he was shocked by the news.

Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family & fans all over the world. RIP. #RishiKapoor — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu said that the film industry lost a gem of an actor.

Another film legend passes away… Saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise. The film fraternity has lost a gem of an actor who always spoke his mind out. Heartfelt condolences to his family #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/0Dvpx8eu09 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor, after being diagnosed with cancer, had travelled to New York for treatment and had stayed there with his wife actor Neetu Kapoor for a year, before returning to India in September last year. According to a report in IE, the actor was on ICU support for a week. He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30.

The actor was the son of legend Raj Kapoor and proved his mettle by his performances in films like Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni. He was at the peak of his career between the 1970s and 1990s. In the later part of his career, he gave several commendable performances in films like Kapoor and Sons and 102 Not Out.

He is survived by his wife Neetu, son actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima.