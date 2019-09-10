Rishi Kapoor is back to India after 11-month-long cancer treatment in the US

Rishi Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh in the US during his treatment.

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his back to back blockbusters of the 90s, is back to India after undergoing quite a long medical treatment for cancer in the US. He was taking treatment in New York since late last year and returned to India on Tuesday morning. Rishi Kapoor during his cancer treatment was under constant supervision and consultation with doctors. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh in the US during this period. The 67-year old actor was visited multiple times by many celebrities in the US, including frequent visits from his son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra and the junior ‘Bachchan couple’ of ‘Abhishek and Aishwarya’ were among those who visited him in the US.

The news of returning to India was shared by the veteran actor himself. Rishi Kapoor on his official twitter handle wrote, “Back home after 11 months and 11 days. Thank you all.”

The 67-year-old actor in his tweet thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support.

In July this year, the veteran actor himself hinted that he might be returning home in late August or early September, citing that he is almost free of his ailment and that his cancer was in remission. Rishi Kapoor informed about this on his Twitter back then. He stated that he was under treatment and constant consultation and doctors who might allow him to go home within a month or so.

According to reports, that actor planned a five to six weeks gap after the last treatment before returning to India. During this duration, known as the consolidation or pushback period, he was treated with chemotherapy to eliminate any chances of the illness returning.

Earlier in 2018, Rishi Kapoor left his fans in shock, as he tweeted that he is taking a short gap from his work. He informed that he was going to America for some medical treatment. He had also urged all his well-wishers and fans to not speculate anything unnecessarily.