Rishi Kapoor gets an emotional silver screen adieu from family and friends

Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor’s last film, will get a OTT premiere on March 31.

Rishi Kapoor’s family and friends bid him an emotional adieu on the silver screen. As a special screening of Sharmaji Namkeen was arranged, the family of the late actor came together to watch him one last time. The screening was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with other members of the Kapoor family on Wednesday.



The actor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer for a long time. Riddhima took to social media to share an emotional post about her father and shared a few pictures of Rishi Kapoor and a quote that says, "Legends are forever". She described Rishi as an "actor par excellence" and the "most wonderful dad."



“It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, an actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter!” read her post.



She further thanked Paresh Rawal for accepting the role halfway and completing the film. This will be the first Hindi film in which the main character will be played by two actors. The family also is indebted to Rawal for this gesture. Fans of Rishi Kapoor reacted to the post with heart emojis. After Rawal, Amitabh Bachchan too accepted a role that originally had Rishi Kapoor, the Bollywood remake of ‘The Intern.’



Sharmaji Namkeen is the story of a retired man who discovered his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle. The film has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.