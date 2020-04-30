Day after Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai: He was suffering from cancer.

A day after the death of Irrfan Khan, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai, following a long battle with cancer. Kapoor was 67. The news was confirmed by Randhir Kapoor to indianexpress.com. Randhir said, “He passed away just now.” Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also shared this on Twitter, saying, “He tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

Rishi was suffering from cancer. He was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February this year, he was hospitalised twice.

Rishi Kapoor was the second son of Raj Kapoor who was called India’s showman and grandson of the famous Prithviraj Kapoor. He was raised in the first family of Hindi cinema. Rishi was Randhir, Ritu Nanda, Rima Jain and Rajeev Kapoor’s brother.

Rishi made his entry into the Bollywood as a child actor in his father’s film Mera Naam Joker in 1970, for which he also won a Filmfare Award. His first role as an adult came opposite Dimple Kapadia in the iconic Bobby in 1973. He also received the Filmfare Best Actor Award for the film in 1974.

He continued to play the romantic lead in 92 films from 1973 to 2000, and in 2008 was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award. He appeared in twelve films opposite his future wife Neetu Singh.

He featured in a long list of evergreen hits such as Laila Majnu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Rafoo Chakkar , Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol in his younger days. He also featured in fils while he was old and played instrumental roles in films such as Kapoor and Sons, D-Day, Mulk and 102 Not Out.